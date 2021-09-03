Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana chief secy reviews HCS exam arrangements

PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:11 AM IST

The Haryana government on Thursday said adequate measures have been taken to ensure a smooth, free and fair conduct of the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) and allied examination scheduled for September 12
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The exam will be held on September 12 in two shifts. (HT File Photo)

The Haryana government on Thursday said adequate measures have been taken to ensure a smooth, free and fair conduct of the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) and allied examination scheduled for September 12.

At least 1.48 lakh candidates will appear for the exam at 538 centres in 13 districts across state.

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan held a meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs) regarding conduct of the examination on Thursday.

The chief secretary directed the DCs to appoint magistrates or executive magistrates in their districts while joint team of magistrate and police will visit the exam centres and crosscheck the arrangements.

Vardhan also directed the DCs to appoint a nodal officer for overall supervision of the examination.

In the meeting, ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk directed the SPs that checking should be done in the exam centres and surrounding areas on the day of the exam, and special attention should be given to ensure that no large gathering should be allowed outside the centres.

The exam will be held on September 12 in two shifts. Haryana Public Service Commission chairman Alok Verma also attended the meeting.

