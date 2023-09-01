News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana chief secy reviews preparations for Nuh sherpa meeting

Haryana chief secy reviews preparations for Nuh sherpa meeting

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 01, 2023 12:54 AM IST

An official spokesperson, quoting the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state public works department (PWD), said the work of improving the roads from the Delhi border to the venue has been completed.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday reviewed preparations for the G-20 Sherpa meeting to be held in Nuh district from September 3 to 7.

Road repair work going on at Naurangpur-Tauru road due to G20 4th Sherpa Meeting near Bar-Gujjar village, in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
The spokesperson said preparations are underway to present the rich cultural heritage of Haryana to the guests.

CM Khattar to host dinner for diplomats in Delhi today

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will host a dinner for ambassadors and high commissioners from East and South African countries, in Delhi on Friday.

In a statement, the state government said that diplomats of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Malawi, Mozambique, Seychelles, Mauritius, Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Madagascar and Zimbabwe have been invited for the high-profile dinner. “The event aims to foster stronger diplomatic relations, exchange cultural insights and explore potential avenues of cooperation between Haryana and the participating nations,” the spokesperson said, adding that senior officials from the Union government and Haryana will also be present during this event.

