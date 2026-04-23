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Haryana civic polls: BJP announces mayor candidates for Sonepat, Ambala

Former Sonepat mayor Rajiv Jain has again been fielded from the seat. The party has also given an opportunity to Akshita Saini, daughter of a BJP-RSS leader, Swarn Saini, from the Ambala seat

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 05:30 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of mayoral candidates for the three municipal elections in Haryana.

The last date to file nominations is April 25, after which the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 27, and candidates may withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on April 28. (HT Photo for representation)

Former Sonepat mayor Rajiv Jain has again been fielded from the seat. The party has also given an opportunity to Akshita Saini, daughter of a BJP-RSS leader, Swarn Saini, from the Ambala seat; this will be her first election. From Panchkula, the BJP has announced the name of 71-year-old Sham Lal Bansal, a long-time associate of the Sangh since his youth, as its nominee.

Former minister of state and two-time ex-MLA from Ambala city, Aseem Goel said that Akshita Saini’s family has remained dedicated to the BJP’s ideology since the era of the Jan Sangh. “Her grandfather, late Variyam Singh, contested elections twice from the Thanesar (Kurukshetra) seat on a Jan Sangh ticket. Her father, Swarn Saini, has served as a Mandal general secretary while discharging various responsibilities within the BJP,” he said.

The last date to file nominations is April 25, after which the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 27, and candidates may withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on April 28. Voting will take place on May 10 with counting and result announcements on May 13.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana civic polls: BJP announces mayor candidates for Sonepat, Ambala
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana civic polls: BJP announces mayor candidates for Sonepat, Ambala
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