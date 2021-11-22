Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Clash between two groups leaves one dead in Kaithal
chandigarh news

Haryana: Clash between two groups leaves one dead in Kaithal

The clash took place over the construction on a common wall by the victims’ family; no arrest has been made so far as the other group has also filed a counter complaint, say Haryana Police
One person was killed and five others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups in Deod Khari village of Kaithal district in Haryana. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

One person was killed and five others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups in Deod Khari village of Kaithal district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place over the construction on a common wall by the victims’ family.

As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Ratan Singh, 55, of the same village.

One of those injured, Manish Kumar, said the clash took place on Saturday evening when one of the accused, Gulab Singh, indulged in a scuffle with him and later along with Jassu Singh, Mahinder Singh, Om Prakash, Abhishek and others attacked him and his family members with sharp-edged weapons.

He said that Ratan sustained a serious injury in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER in Chandigarh. But he succumbed to his injuries, Kumar added. The other victims have been hospitalised and their condition is stated to be stable.

The police said an FIR has been registered under sections 302, 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC and investigation has been started.

No arrest has been made so far as the other group has also filed a counter complaint claiming that two people from their group sustained injuries as well.

Ratan’s body has been handed over to his family members after postmortem examination, the police said.

