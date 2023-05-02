Day 2 of Jan Samvad: Haryana CM Khattar announces relaxation in BPL ration card norms

In a relief to the below poverty line (BPL) families, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that families with annual electricity bills up to ₹12,000 will now be eligible for BPL ration cards and they will start receiving benefits from this month onwards.

Earlier, the limit was ₹9,000. However, the income limit for BPL cards will remain ₹1.80 lakh per annum.

The chief minister made this announcement on the second day of the Jan Samwad programme in Abhimanyupur village of Kurukshetra. He also directed all relevant departments to inform the beneficiaries of this new provision from tomorrow onwards.

He praised party workers saying that the party got the opportunity to serve the people due to them. The chief minister also met Ajmer Dhiman of Dhurama village who has been a dedicated party worker for three decades.

Orders to close illegal liquor vends in Jyotisar

Taking cognisance of the demand of women to shut illegal liquor vends in Indira Colony in Kurukshetra’s Jyotisar; the CM issued directions to the officials to conduct inspection and shutdown illegal liquor vends with immediate effect.

He announced the construction of a community centre in Jyotisar on the demand of sarpanch Neha Sharma.

Khattar also announced to appoint sarpanch of Raogarh village as the brand ambassador of e-tendering process. The sarpanch apprised the CM that the new system of e-tendering implemented by the state government would expedite the development works in the gram panchayat and also increase transparency.

While interacting with the villagers of Dhurala village, the CM said that every demand regarding development works which have been raised before him will be fulfilled with utmost priority.

He said that the present state government is paying utmost attention towards ensuring basic development facilities in every corner of Haryana.

