Haryana CM announces special girdawari to assess crop damage due to hailstorm

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 07, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that directions have been issued to conduct special girdawari to assess crop damage caused due to hailstorms in the state.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the ‘Ethics Conclave’ (Source: ‘X’)

Khattar was interacting with the media persons after addressing ‘Ethics Conclave’ organised under Mission Karmayogi in Panchkula on Tuesday.

The CM said State has witnessed rain and hailstorm in the last three-four days. “Crops have been damaged in many districts due to hailstorm. The special girdawari will be conducted in such areas and compensation will be paid to the affected farmers,” he added.

