Panchkula’s solid waste management plan gets CM nod

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while chairing a meeting of the high-powered working committee held on Sunday accorded approval regarding a proposal to hire an agency for door-to-door garbage collection, transportation and processing of solid waste in urban areas of Panchkula. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was apprised of a proposal to hire an agency for door-to-door garbage collection, processing of solid waste in Panchkula. (HT File)

During the meeting, which was also attended by the urban local bodies minister Kamal Gupta, the CM was apprised about the contract that had been given to a private for the next one year for ensuring cleanliness and proper disposal of garbage in the district.

Khattar directed the officers to install GPS on vehicles as well as RFID in all houses to ensure door-to-door collection of waste. With this, on one hand the lifting of waste from every house will be ensured, on the other the actual information will also be available with the corporation and the officials will be able to closely monitor the collection process.

Along with the door-to-door collection, the agency will also ensure transportation and processing for disposal of waste. Garbage will be collected from Panchkula city and dumped at Patvi in Ambala.

About 200 tonnes of garbage is estimated to be generated per day from about 70,000 households in Panchkula city.