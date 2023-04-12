Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana CM Khattar greenlights rail link between IGI & Hisar airport

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 12, 2023 10:04 PM IST

The link will be via Bijwasan-Gurugram-Garhi Harsaru-Sultanpur-Farukhnagar-Jhajjar for freight as well as passengers. The feasibility report in this regard was presented in the meeting of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), presided over by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, on Wednesday

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has approved rail connectivity between Indira Gandhi International Airport at Delhi and Maharaja Agrasen Airport at Hisar.

The link will be via Bijwasan-Gurugram-Garhi Harsaru-Sultanpur-Farukhnagar-Jhajjar for freight as well as passengers. The feasibility report in this regard was presented in the meeting of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), presided over by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, on Wednesday.

The chief secretary said the project will sanctioned by the Ministry of Railways. The rail link between Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar–Jhajjar will be developed in the first phase while the connectivity to Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, will be taken up in the second phase.

He said rail connectivity links will boost regional development, improve transportation efficiency, and promote sustainable mobility for both freight and passengers.

While reviewing railway projects, the chief secretary said that timeline and physical milestones for 2023-24 should be set.

HRIDC managing director Rajesh Agarwal said a loan of 1,040 crore from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has been sanctioned for the rail infrastructure projects in the state. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) was given an amount of 874 crore under the scheme for special assistance to states for capital investment for 2022-23 by the Union finance ministry, he said.

