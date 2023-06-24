Income verification complaints will be resolved in 2 months: CM Khattar

Complaints received regarding income verification of citizens under Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) will be resolved in the next two months, assured Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Khattar, who is also the chairman of the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, presided over the fifth meeting of the authority and said additional deputy commissioners have been given overriding power to update the income entered in the PPP by verifying the income on the basis of documents.

The CM directed the officers to conduct training of concerned stakeholders, including the additional DCs, for data updating.

An official spokesperson said till now, over 67 lakh families are registered with PPP and options have been created to ease the process of verification and grievance redress to facilitate the applicants to get the benefits of government schemes.

The spokesperson said citizens are getting benefits of over 500 schemes and services of the government such as ration cards, pension, CHIRAYU Haryana, e-fard, caste certificates and income certificates while sitting at their home.

The chief minister said proper arrangements have been made to settle the complaints of citizens related to PPP. So far, 8.64 lakh complaints have been received, of which over 8.18 lakh complaints have been disposed of.