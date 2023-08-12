Now, families with income up to 3 lakh per annum to be covered under Ayushman Bharat in Haryana

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday increased the ambit of beneficiaries for Ayushman Bharat Yojana, to include those having an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh per annum. Until now, only those with an annual income of ₹1.8 lakh per annum were covered under the scheme.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar addressing people during a “Jan Samwad” (public outreach programme) in Radaur sub-division in Yamunanagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Khattar made the announcement during his “Jan Samwad” (public outreach programme) in Radaur sub-division in Yamunanagar.

The CM said the government will open the portal for enrolment in the scheme from August 15. Beneficiary families will be able to avail of the benefits by depositing a sum of ₹1,500.

Over 30 lakh families of the state are already benefiting from the scheme, now eight lakh more families will join, he added.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana is the Centre’s flagship scheme being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA), which provides health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation

Khattar is set to chair “Jan Samwad” in Bakana, Damla and Alahar villages of Radaur today. Later in the day, he will also have an online “Vishesh Charcha” with the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana.

