Multi-pronged strategy adopted to break drug network in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state government has constituted mission teams from village and ward-level to the state-level to deal with the drug menace.

Union home minister Amit Shah chaired the regional conference on ‘Drug Smuggling and National Security’ in Delhi, which Khattar along with director general of police (DGP) attended through video conferencing.

Khattar participated in the meeting through video conference from Sonepat and apprised the Union home minister about the multi-pronged strategy of the state government to break the network of drugs. He also reiterated his government’s commitment to make Haryana drug-free.

While referring to the drug menace in Haryana’s Nuh, Khattar said that 500 policemen were deployed in the district to break the drug network. A special campaign against drugs is being run in border villages, he added.

The CM said that to help drug addicts in the state, a toll-free anti-drug helpline number 9050891508 has also been started to collect information from the public about drug peddling activities in their area. So far, 5,542 calls have been received on this number, which is proving useful for helping addicts and also playing a key tool in breaking the drug supply chain.

Properties worth ₹46 crore attached

The CM said that last year, 3,824 FIRs were registered in the state and 6,000 persons were arrested. These include 10 Nigerian suppliers. Apart from this, assets worth ₹46 crore of 71 persons have been attached.

He said that 40 sniffer dogs have been trained. Further, for effective implementation of the NDPS Act, the assistance of a legal advisor is being taken. Eight new forensic science laboratories (FSLs) have been set up across the state, out of which one FSL has started functioning in Sirsa.

He said that after preparing a state action plan, a survey is being conducted in which the parents of those involved in drug abuse are also being included so as to make them aware of this social evil. Apart from this, the software has been developed to nab the culprits. 52 drug de-addiction centres are being run in the state, chief minister said.

