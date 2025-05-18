Haryana CM holds Tiranga Yatra in Ladwa

With the recent arrest of alleged spies, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the investigating agencies are on the job and if such elements are caught, strict action will be taken accordingly. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the Tiranga Yatra in Ladwa on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Saini said this while speaking to reporters after his Tiranga Yatra in Buhavi village of Ladwa assembly constituency in Kurukshetra on Saturday.

While also reacting on the ongoing tussle with neighbours Punjab over water, CM said, “We’ve received the message that this (Punjab) government is going against the teachings of the Gurus. Even when a stranger comes home, we offer them drinking water.”

“I told the chief minister of Punjab that water is a gift of nature, and no one can be denied drinking water. It is a matter of humanity that every household should have access to water. During the monsoon, Haryana requires more water, and we’ve always received an adequate supply. But this time, Mann Sahab (Punjab CM) has blocked the flow and questioned the sacred traditions of the Gurus, all for petty politics,” he added.

During his public address at the event, he said that the courage, loyalty and discipline with which India’s brave soldiers have carried out Operation Sindoor has become a symbol of national pride.

Many youth, women and elderly people participated in the Tiranga Yatra led by Saini and contributed enthusiastically to this campaign being run in honour of the brave soldiers of the country and those martyred in Operation Sindoor.

He said he salutes those brave soldiers who participated in Operation Sindoor and also those mothers who gave birth to such brave soldiers.

Former minister Subhash Sudha and BJP district president Tejinder Singh Goldy and others were present at the event.

On this occasion, Saini announced to give ₹21 lakh to the gram panchayat of Buhavi village for development works.