Haryana CM Khattar announces oil factory in Kurukshetra

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said keeping in view the recent challenges faced by sunflower growers, the state government has decided to set up an oil factory on four-acre land in Kurukshetra having a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Sonepat on Sunday. (HT photo)

Addressing a gathering after the foundation stone laying ceremony of the second phase of the construction work of international horticulture market at Ganaur in Sonepat, Khattar said the market would benefit fruit and vegetable producers, traders and common people.

Khattar said the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana have taken a series of decisions in the interests of farmers.

“The market, with all necessary facilities, will be developed as a best alternative to Azadpur market,” said Khattar, according to a statement.

The chief minister said the initiative would directly strengthen the economic condition of Haryana and that the international market would play a special role in fulfilling the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the income of farmers.

He said the tender work of the market worth ₹2,600 crore would be completed within two years.

Khattar said the horticulture market would become the biggest market not only in India but also in Asia. He said apart from Haryana, farmers and traders from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand would be able to take advantage of the market.

According to the statement, vegetable growers of Ganaur will be given a subsidy of ₹5,000 per acre on production for three years.

Khattar said at present, vegetable production is being done on 3,000 acres in the Ganaur block, which should be further increased. Ganaur railway station in Sonepat is just one km away from the horticulture market, from where there will be a facility to transport fruits and vegetables, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the market would help bring a big change in the lives of farmers and strengthen them economically. Dalal said it would also generate employment for thousands of people.

