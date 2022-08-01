Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state.

Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.

The chief minister said that young associates are performing commendable job while working with the state government to implement welfare schemes at the grass-roots level.

He said that implementing schemes like Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and Mukhya Mantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY) were not possible without the relentless work of these associates.

Khattar said that the chief ministers of other states were asking to adopt the PPP scheme of Haryana during the recent meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister and that chief ministers of other states have also sent teams to Haryana to know the working of this scheme. “Thus, the schemes of the Haryana government are not only receiving good response in the state but other state governments are also looking forward to adopting the schemes of the Haryana government,” Khattar said, pointing out that some other states are also adopting the CMGGA programme which is a matter of pride for the state.

