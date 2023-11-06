Haryana CM Khattar orders suspension of SHO, XEN over dereliction of duty

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday ordered suspension of an inspector-rank station house officer (SHO) and an executive engineer (XEN) over dereliction of duty.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday ordered suspension of an inspector-rank station house officer (SHO) and an executive engineer (XEN) over dereliction of duty. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They are Ajaib Singh, station in-charge of Karnal Sadar police station, and Priyanka, an XEN at Municipal Corporation in Karnal.

Khattar ordered this to officials during a Jan Samvad at Uchana village in the city.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “They were suspended for not clearing complaints timely. Later, I was told that they are innocent, but I’ll seek a report from the deputy commissioner and if they are able to convince me, their order could be taken back, but till then they will remain under suspension.”

The CM also heard complaints at Jan Samvad in Sector 13, Ratangarh and Ram Nagar areas of the town.

During such a session, he also announced to introduce an innovative scheme “Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana” under the transport department, where bus services will be provided for villages with more than 50 students attending schools in far areas and in villages with 30 to 40 students, minibuses will be made available. In villages where the student count falls between 5 and 10, the education department will step in to provide the necessary transportation support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He made the announcement while addressing the concerns of villagers from Ratangarh and said that the bus services will commence from Monday itself.

Following the successful implementation in Karnal, this scheme will be extended to the entire state, he added.

Khattar said that qualified youth, who have been recruited for the posts of radiographers, will be given appointment soon and following a document scrutiny process, the subsequent process will be completed within one week.

During the four sessions, he resolved several issues on the spot, received scores of applications and handed over pension certificates to the elderly.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!