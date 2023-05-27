Providing basic amenities govt’s priority: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the priority of the state government is to provide basic amenities such as electricity, water, roads, medicine and health to state people.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering at Mahendragarh’s Bawania village on the third day of his Jan Samvad programme, Khattar said ₹25 crore each had been given to all assembly constituencies for the renovation of roads and work related to it will be executed at a fast pace.

He said all social security pension schemes, BPL card, Ayushman yojana, voter card etc. have been linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).

He further said the present state government is providing government jobs on merit and transparently. He said about 120 youths have got jobs in Bawania village. Similarly, 446 persons are getting pension on the basis of PPP.

The chief minister urged women to adopt self-employment by forming self-help groups.

“There are immense possibilities of sewing centres, coarse grain products, pickles and other small-scale industries around the IMT to be built in Khudana village. Women can avail its benefits by forming self-help groups,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister also felicitated the students who excelled in the board examinations.

Khattar inaugurated three projects and laid foundation stone of five projects worth ₹41.96 crore in Mahendragarh.

The CM also called upon the villagers to adopt water harvesting techniques to improve the underground water levels. He said the project related to micro-irrigation is proving to be a milestone in this direction. He said after 2014, for a permanent solution to the water problem of southern Haryana, the pump house was renovated at a cost of ₹143 crore, due to which water is reaching till tails in this area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON