Haryana CM Khattar urges youth to stay away from drugs

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday urged the youths to stay away from drugs, saying that the state government has initiated various programmes to make the youngsters aware about the evil.

“Haryana has 2% of the population of the country, but our share in defence services stood at 11%. Every third player representing India belongs to Haryana. A cyclothon has been carried out across the state to apprise people about the drug menace. I used to travel 32 km every day to go to college,” Khattar said.

Later in the evening, the chief minister visited Sisana gaushala in Sonepat and urged the authorities to come forward in providing shelter to livestock roaming on the roads. He said that the state government will provide full cooperation for this noble initiative.

He urged gaushalas in Sonepat district to establish a committee to accommodate stray cattle, with the assurance of government support for their efforts.

On this occasion, Khattar announced a grant of ₹51 lakh for Sisana gaushala this year, in addition to the previous grant of ₹42 lakh. He said that the grant would be provided for up to 7,000 cattle at the gaushala, and an amount of ₹70 lakh would be allocated for a shed covering 16 acres in Sisana, which would accommodate 1,000 more cattle above the initial limit of 7,000.

“A research centre on 25 acres, focusing on the development of indigenous cattle breeds; cow urine, cow dung, and related research, will be established by the Gau Sewa Aayog,” the CM added.

He further said that the number of gaushalas in the state has increased from 215 in 2014 to 649 in 2022.

“There are approximately 35,500 cattle in gaushalas. The Sisana gaushala has agreed to accommodate an additional 1,000 outside cattle. The government has reduced the electricity bill for gaushalas to ₹2 per unit from the previous ₹8 per unit,” the CM said.

The chief minister encouraged gaushalas to explore opportunities in the milk, cow urine, cow dung, and related industries, assuring government support for the sale of related products.

