Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini attends Chhath events at Kurukshetra, Karnal

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday participated in state-level Chhath Puja celebrations at the holy Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra and on the banks of Western Jamuna Canal in Karnal. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during Chhath celebrations at the Brahmasarovar in Kurukshetra on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He extended his heartfelt wishes to people on Chhath, during which Sun God is worshipped.

Addressing the gathering at Kurukshetra, Saini said Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Surya Narayan, the Sun God, who represents energy and the life force.

The CM noted that according to tradition, the festival goes back to the Mahabharata era, with Suryaputra Karna being the first to honour the Sun God. “Karnal, the city associated with the legendary Karna, lies just 35 km from Kurukshetra. Even today, the influence of Surya Puja is strongly felt in Karnal.”

He further said the Haryana government has built a bathing ghat at a cost of ₹4.48 crore on the Western Yamuna Canal, opposite the Suryanarayan Temple in Karnal, and an additional ghat has been constructed under the Smart City project nearby. These ghats serve as important sites for worship during the Chhath festival, with a large number of women participating in the rituals,” he added.

He said the festival exemplifies the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and credited the “hardworking people of Purvanchal” for their contributions to the economy across various states, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised Chhath as a national festival.

“Under the Kanyadan Scheme, the families of labourers are given a Kanyadan of ₹51,000 for every marriage of up to three daughters and ₹50,000 for arranging the marriage. Similarly, a Shagun amount of ₹21,000 is also given on the marriage of the son and self,” he added.

He further said that under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Nirman Shramik Samman Yojana, all the registered women labourers are given an annual financial assistance of ₹5,100 for clothes and their personal needs.

“Apart from this, financial assistance of ₹4,500 is provided to women workers to buy sewing machines and ₹36,000 after delivery. He said that the Haryana government is committed to the safety, protection and empowerment of all citizens including the people of Purvanchal,” said Saini.

While attending celebrations on the banks of Western Jamuna Canal near Surya Mandir of Karnal, he met members of the Chhath Parv Seva Samiti Mandal and announced a ₹21 lakh grant from his discretionary fund.

At another event in Prem Nagar, he welcomed former Congress and AAP leader Harjit Sandhu alias Ladi Sandhu into the party fold.