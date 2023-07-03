Haryana mulling monthly pension for unmarried people, says Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state government was working on a policy to start monthly pension to unmarried men and women of the state from the age of 45.

Govt’s priority to set up power plant in Yamunanagar: Khattar

Khattar said that the policy would be ready within a month.

Responding to a 60-year-old unmarried man’s pension-related complaint during the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme at Kalampura village in Karnal district, Khattar said the government is planning to introduce the scheme.

Reacting to reports that the 800 MW coal-based power plant that was to come up in Yamunanagar has been put on hold after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly suggested that it be established at the pithead in Jharkhand, Khattar said, “Even our priority is to set up the plant at Yamunanagar as it will generate employment as well, but if we fail to get clearance, we will take the final decision in consultation with the central agencies as the matter is also related to the environment.”

The chief minister said this was a part of the national policy to set up the thermal power plants at pithead to cut the transportation and other expenses and several states were allocated the pitheads in mining zones, but the pithead allocated to Haryana was under a naxal-hit area and the work could not be started yet. Khattar said that this was a separate case as a new power plant was not being set up in Yamunanagar, but the power plant was proposed in Yamunanagar as some power plants of Panipat have completed their prescribed life.

“We have land available in Yamunanagar, but the project will be considered as per the recommendation of the central electricity authority (CEA),” he said. Replying a question on the Uniform Civil Code, Khattar said that the Haryana government was in favour of implementing UCC in the country.

During the programme, the chief minister accepted most of the demands for setting up of a sports complex, gym, library, vyayamshala and construction of school buildings in the district.

On a question about repeated complaints of calls of ransom by gangsters to the businessmen of the state, the chief minister said that the matter was brought to his knowledge and that these people will not be spared.

The chief minister also announced to set up a Sanskriti Model School in Kalampura village. He said that self-employment opportunities have been made available to 50,000 people by providing loans under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. The chief minister told the Karnal deputy commissioner to ensure internet connectivity to all the villages in Karnal. The CM said that a village which does not have a cooperative bank branch should be provided mobile banking services. He said that the government is also trying to solve the biggest problem of ‘sanjhi khewat’ being faced by the farmers for easy distribution of land. The chief minister, along with local BJP leaders and officials of Karnal district administration, attended a Raahgiri programme and participated in different activities.

