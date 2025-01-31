Haryana CM Saini dares Kejriwal, Rahul to drink Yamuna water

Amid the ongoing war of words between the BJP and AAP, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday dared former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to drink and take bath in the Yamuna river near the Raj Ghat in Delhi. Amid the ongoing war of words between the BJP and AAP, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday dared former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to drink and take bath in the Yamuna river near the Raj Ghat in Delhi. (HT File)

This comes a day after Saini, who was in Delhi to campaign for the party, visited the Yamuna river near Palla village and took a sip of water to counter the allegations made by Kejriwal.

Later, the AAP convener also shared a video claiming that Saini spat the water back into the river.

Speaking to reporters at Panipat, the Haryana CM said that the video shared by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is not full and is part of his “political lies.”

He said that accusations made by Kejriwal on the Yamuna are unacceptable.

“People of Delhi will give him a reply on February 5. He is unaware of how the people are living in colonies. He never cared about cleaning the STPs, then how clean water could reach the homes. Haryana is giving water, there is no scarcity, but the problem is in distribution that has to be improved,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the CM held a pre-budget consultation meeting with representatives of the textile industry in Panipat for the 2025–26 budget.

Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh and district administration officials were also present.

The CM said that the suggestions received from the textile industry would be considered for inclusion in the upcoming budget to ensure that industries fully benefit from the state government’s policies and generate maximum employment opportunities.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to submit their suggestions either through the government’s dedicated portal or in writing.

“These suggestions will help formulate new policies in the budget to strengthen the state’s social and economic infrastructure. The state government has formulated a policy to make the textile sector self-reliant. Continuous efforts are being made to promote small industries,” Saini said.

The CM said that to realize the vision of an inclusive budget, the state government is inviting suggestions from various sections of society so that the best ideas can be incorporated into the state budget.

He said that for the first time, the state government has introduced a system allowing any citizen to submit budget-related suggestions online from the comfort of their home.

“A dedicated portal has been developed for this purpose. So far, 9,000 suggestions have been received through pre-budget consultations held with representatives from various sectors across the state,” the CM added.