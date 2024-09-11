Haryana CM Saini files nomination from Ladwa for assembly polls

After filing his nomination papers from the Ladwa seat of Kurukshetra on Tuesday, Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini said this election, voting for which will be held on October 5, is a war between justice and injustice. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini filed the papers before returning officer-cum-sub divisional magistrate Naseeb Kumar in the presence of Union minister and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, district BJP president Ashok Gurjar, former Ladwa MLA Pawan Saini and CM’s wife Suman Saini, who filed nomination as a covering candidate. (HT Photo)

Saini filed the papers before returning officer-cum-sub divisional magistrate Naseeb Kumar in the presence of Union minister and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, district BJP president Ashok Gurjar, former Ladwa MLA Pawan Saini and CM’s wife Suman Saini, who filed nomination as a covering candidate.

Earlier in the day, the party leaders attended a public meeting in the town, after which Saini led a roadshow to the SDM office, where Khattar joined late due to bad weather conditions in the morning.

Speaking to the media, Saini said the whole town joined him on the day and the double-engine government of the BJP will return to power for the third time in Haryana.

While taking a dig at Congress, Khattar said the Opposition party is losing badly and it was evident from the fact that they are eager for a coalition with parties, when one of them (AAP) snubbed them.

“There is no party system in them, there are only individuals. One says that there will be an alliance, another denies it. Their shop is empty and there is nothing to offer,” he added.

Reacting to Union minister Rao Inderjeet Singh’s claim that he will be the CM, Khattar said, “Everyone can stake claim to do so......but our home minister (Amit Shah) had announced from an open stage that the election will be contested in the leadership of our incumbent CM and he will be the next CM as well.”

On the rebellion within in the party unit after the first list of candidates, he said as a disciplined party, many of the rebels have been pacified and rest will be reached out in a day or two.

In a statement later, Saini said this election is a war between justice and injustice, where the Congress wants to divide people, while BJP believes in “Haryanvi Ek”.

“This is a war against the injustice done to Dalits, this is a fight for justice for those youths whose joining was stopped by the Congress’ Bharti Roko gang. This election is to take revenge on those farmers whose land was usurped. They all will give a reply to Congress with their votes,” he added.

The CM, currently an MLA from Karnal, said after the victory on October 8, he will take oath after giving letters to 25,000 youth, who’s joining was delayed due to Congress’ complaint to Election Commission of India (ECI).

MoS Sudha, Charuni file papers

Accompanied by Saini and Jindal, minister of state for urban local bodies Subhash Sudha filed his papers from neighbouring Thanesar assembly constituency in Kurukshetra.

In another seat of the district, farmer leader Gurnam Charuni filed papers as candidate of his own front Sayunkat Sangarsh Party (SSP) in Pehowa disclosing three criminal cases from 1978, 1981 and 2002, in which he was convicted and three recent cases that are under trial.

At Kalayat in Kaithal, INLD state president Rampal Majra filed papers, sitting BJP MLAs Pramod Vij, Ramkumar Kashyap and Ghanshyam Dass filed from Panipat City, Indri and Yamunanagar seats respectively, while Congress legislator Dharam Singh Chhokar filed from Samalkha seat.