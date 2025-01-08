Haryana: CM Saini reduces training period of newly recruited patwaris to 1 year

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday announced a reduction in the training period of the newly selected patwaris from 18 months to one year and declared that the period will be treated as part of their service effective from the date of joining the department. Congratulating the newly selected patwaris, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini remarked that this is the first time in the state’s history that 2,605 new patwaris have been recruited simultaneously. (HT File)

The CM made this announcement while addressing the state-level conference of 2,605 newly selected patwaris held in Panchkula on Tuesday.

Congratulating the newly selected patwaris, the CM remarked that this is the first time in the state’s history that 2,605 new patwaris have been recruited simultaneously. He urged all patwaris to uphold the values of honesty and transparency, and to work towards resolving the issues of the common people by establishing dialogue with the public. He advised that both technical and administrative innovations should be adopted to streamline and enhance the effectiveness of all departmental processes.

Referring to the corruption in jobs in Haryana under previous governments, Saini said in the past, the list of candidates for government jobs used to make headlines in newspapers even before it was officially released.

“This corrupt system deprived eligible youth of job opportunities. The present government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has overhauled this corrupt system. Today, youth from poor families are securing HCS recruitment based on merit, without any kharchi-parchi,” Saini said pointing out that no longer does any youth need to approach an MLA or minister for a job.

“The present government has honoured the hard work of the youth by establishing a transparent recruitment process. This merit-based right to jobs, without kharchi-parchi, has been made possible by the current government under Modi’s guidance.”

The CM further mentioned that during the assembly elections, he had promised to provide government jobs to 24,000 youth before taking the oath of office again, and he has successfully fulfilled this promise. He added that today, the youth firmly believe that jobs are earned through education and hard work, not through connections.

The CM also highlighted the important role of patwaris in providing relief to farmers during natural disasters, such as heavy rainfall, hailstorms, droughts and more. He said in the past, there was a time when eligible farmers often did not receive compensation for crop losses, while ineligible individuals did. He said it is now the patwari’s responsibility to provide accurate data to the government, ensuring that affected farmers receive timely and appropriate compensation.

Saini further said the responsibility entrusted to patwaris is not merely a job, but a service. Expressing his expectations, he said their hard work, dedication and honesty would play a pivotal role in the state’s development.