Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday set a one-year deadline to ensure all cooperative sugar mills in the state become profitable.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday set a one-year deadline to ensure all cooperative sugar mills in the state become profitable. (File)

Calling for an overhaul of the functioning of cooperative sugar mills, the chief minister directed officers concerned to undertake a detailed review of each mill and remove all deficiencies affecting their performance.

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Saini issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the cooperation department’s five-year roadmap and action plan under the Haryana Vision-2047. He said that he himself would review the department’s action plan again after three months.

Reiterating that the interests of farmers are closely linked with cooperative sugar mills, Saini said it is essential for these institutions to operate in a financially viable manner. He directed the officers to find the reason why cooperative sugar mills continue to incur losses when private sugar mills in Haryana are operating profitably. He said that the State government had provided ₹632 crore financial assistance to sugar mills during the current year.

Saini directed principal secretary (cooperation) Pankaj Yadav to conduct an analysis of the department’s functioning and human resources to bring about complete transformation of the department. He issued directions that action be taken against non-performing officers and employees posted in cooperative sugar mills.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said that the objective of establishing compressed biogas (CBG) plants in all cooperative sugar mills should be achieved by the next financial year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said that the objective of establishing compressed biogas (CBG) plants in all cooperative sugar mills should be achieved by the next financial year. {{/usCountry}}

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The officers apprised the chief minister that cooperative sugar mills are facing a shortage of skilled manpower, as specialised courses related to several technical functions are available only in Pune and Kanpur.

He said that relevant courses be introduced in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to create a pool of skilled youth for the sugar industry. He also directed to ensure 100% computerisation of all primary agricultural credit societies (PACS).

Approves Haryana revenue training academy in K’shetra

The CM approved the establishment of the Haryana revenue training academy in Umri village of Kurukshetra district on 14 acres of land at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore.

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The academy will serve as a premier training centre for state revenue officers and field-level staff, officials said.

Sumita Mishra, financial commissioner, revenue and disaster management department, said that the academy will play a vital role in enhancing the professional capabilities of revenue officers and preparing them to meet the changing challenges of land administration, disaster management, and public service delivery.

“The revenue and disaster management department made the decision after detailed discussions to identify a suitable location for the academy, which was announced in the Haryana Budget 2026-27. After evaluating several proposals received from Kurukshetra district, the government selected gram panchayat Umri as the most suitable location for the project,” Misra said in a statement.

She said that the proposed site in Umri has several political and administrative advantages, while it is located on National Highway 44, the land offers excellent connectivity to all parts of Haryana as well as neighbouring states.

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