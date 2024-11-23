Haryana CM Saini: State to get 10 industrial model townships in 5 years

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday underscored the pivotal role of youth in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday underscored the pivotal role of youth in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. (HT File)

Speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the district-level youth festival in Kurukshetra, the chief minister urged the younger generation to dedicate themselves to building a progressive Haryana and a developed India.

Earlier, Saini visited a science fair at the centre and presented certificates of appreciation to the winners, lauding their innovative ideas.

Addressing the youth festival, he highlighted India’s demographic advantage, with the largest youth population in the world, and the government’s initiatives to harness this potential.

“Prime Minister Modi considers youth the foundational pillar of the nation,” Saini said emphasising the “Amrit pillars” of development like youth, women, farmers, and the middle and lower classes. “By empowering these pillars, we can achieve a divine and developed India.”

Reaffirming the state government’s resolve to fulfil the promises made in its Sankalp Patra, the chief minister announced plans to establish Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) in 10 districts over the next five years to create local job opportunities.

Highlighting Haryana’s stellar achievements in academics and sports, the chief minister said that the youth of the state has been consistently excelling in competitive exams such as NEET and JEE, with many ranking among the top 10 in CBSE results.

Haryana’s athletes, he said, contributed four of India’s six medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and eight of the 29 Paralympics medals.

He added that over one lakh youth have received training under the Haryana Skill Development Mission. Saini outlined the government’s focus on merit-based recruitment, with a promise to provide two lakh permanent jobs over the next five years. Recognising the rising trend of youth seeking overseas employment, he warned against fraudulent “donkey routes” and urged vigilance. He said the state has set up a Foreign Cooperation Department to facilitate education and employment abroad.

Saini called upon the youth to embrace their responsibilities and actively contribute to society’s progress.