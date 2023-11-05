Haryana CM says 1.4L seniors getting pension in automated manner

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said about 1.40 lakh elderly persons were getting social security pension since May 2022 in an automated manner. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government had linked the old age pension with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) in 2022 and subsequently the eligibility of about 1.40 lakh elderly got verified automatically. (HT File)

Khattar, who was holding a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of social security pensions on Saturday, said the state government had linked the old age pension with Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) in 2022 and subsequently the eligibility of about 1.40 lakh elderly got verified automatically.

The CM said that at present about 18.52 lakh senior citizens were given ₹506 crore a month in the form of old age pension.

“The PPP has ensured that people benefit sitting at home and do not have to make rounds of government offices to submit applications and other documents,’’ Khattar said.

He said that the state government has increased the income limit for old age pension to ₹3 lakh annually from ₹2 lakh to extend its benefit to more individuals.

He said that apart from the elderly pension, the government also provides pension benefits to widows, individuals suffering from serious illnesses, and persons with disabilities. The state government has now initiated a move to start monthly pension for widowers after the age of 40 and unmarried men between the ages of 45 and 60. In this way, a total of 30 lakh people in the state will get benefit of monthly pension,” he said.

