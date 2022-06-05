Haryana CM, speaker visit proposed site for construction of new Haryana assembly

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Saturday visited the proposed site located in Chandigarh for construction of the new building for Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The proposed site is situated near the railway station traffic light point on IT Park road.

The assembly speaker, later at a briefing, said the Chandigarh administration has agreed to allot a 10 acre site to the Haryana government for construction of a new legislative assembly building.

The assembly speaker said the number of assembly seats in Haryana are expected to increase from 90 to 126 after the 2026 proposed delimitation of constituencies. “Size of the present assembly hall is too small for seating 126 MLAs. That’s why we need to plan for a bigger assembly hall,” Gupta said.

The CM and the speaker held discussions with the Chandigarh administration officials about the two other sites. Khattar took detailed information about the sites from officials of the urban planning department, Chandigarh.

He also inquired about the length, width and other measurements of the site covering 10 acre land. Officials apprised the CM about ownership of the land and other formalities.

Advisor to the administrator, Chandigarh, Dharam Pal; UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav; chief administrator, HUDA, Ajit Balaji Joshi; and Chandigarh deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh were also present.