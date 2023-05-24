Haryana CM to lay stone of Ganaur horticulture market in June

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone of the much delayed International Horticulture Market (IHM) in Ganaur by June. This was stated in a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister with administrative secretaries to review projects worth more than ₹100 crore, on Tuesday. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar also launched the Haryana Project Monitoring System (HPMS) portal to monitor the projects worth over ₹100 crore being implemented by various departments across the state, said officials.

Now, the entire process right from the preparation of detailed project reports by the departments to final approvals will be done through the HPMS portal, according to an official statement.

An official spokesperson said the work of apple and fruit and vegetable market being built in Pinjore at a cost of ₹139 crore is also in the final stage. Various sheds have been constructed for four commodities, of which one shed is air conditioned. Of 52 shops, 39 have been allotted while the process of allotment of remaining shops is underway, following which business will start in this market.

The Ranney Well project started by the state government with an objective of providing drinking water to 80 villages of Ferozepur Jhirka sub-division in Nuh district has been completed. The project costing about ₹210 crore will also be inaugurated by the chief minister soon.

Khattar directed the officers to ensure time-bound execution of the projects and use project appraisal and review technique (PERT) charts to get a clear picture of the timeline.

The spokesperson said the work related to improvement of water supply system in Mahendragarh’s Bhalkhi village at a cost of ₹114 crore will also be completed by July. Apart from this, the work of canal-based drinking water supply scheme to 35 villages in Badhra assembly constituency in Dadri and improvement of water supply system to 52 villages and five dhanies of Nagina and Pinangwan blocks in Nuh is also going on at a fast pace; which will be completed by the end of this year.

While reviewing a project related to the campus of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, the chief minister pointed out shortcomings in the tender issued earlier. He said strict action should be taken against the employees.

The spokesperson said officials of the medical education and research department said the civil work of Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Medical College, being built at a cost of about ₹536 crore in Bhiwani has been completed. The admissions at the college will start in the academic session 2024-25.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said a committee constituted for speedy implementation of pending major projects across the state is continuously reviewing projects worth more than ₹100 crore. So far, six review meetings have been held and as a result 12 mega projects worth ₹1,900 crore have been completed till date. He apprised that at present, work is underway on more than 90 projects of 14 departments, of which 45 projects of 11 major departments have been reviewed in today’s meeting.

