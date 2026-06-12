Haryana CM urges Centre to include state among first 50 industrial parks

Seeking a special incentive package from the Centre to develop Haryana as a semiconductor, data centre, and electronics manufacturing hub, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday urged the Union government to include the state among the first 50 industrial parks to be developed under its ambitious industrial development scheme. Addressing the meeting, Saini said that Haryana has prepared its Vision Document-2047 in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat-2047. (@narendramodi)

During the governing council meeting of NITI Aayog held in Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM raised a number of demands related to the state’s development.

Saini requested the establishment of a national-level AI centre of excellence in Haryana and a special central package for the development of AI and global capability centre (GCC) hubs. He also sought additional central assistance for industrial model townships, sector-specific industrial parks, green hydrogen projects and renewable energy initiatives. He stressed the need to accord priority to Haryana under the national innovation and research fund.

Addressing the meeting, Saini said that Haryana has prepared its Vision Document-2047 in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat-2047. The state’s goal is to contribute more than $1 trillion to the Indian economy by 2047 and raise per capita income to over ₹40 lakh. Saini said that Haryana became the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The CM said that Haryana ranks first in the country in the implementation of the National Apprenticeship Programme. The state has 1,520 apprentices per lakh population, the highest in India. For this achievement, Haryana has been honoured with the Champion of Change Award.

Saini informed that Haryana has launched the Make in Haryana Industrial Policy-2026 along with nine new sector-specific policies with the objective of attracting ₹5 lakh crore in investment and to generate 10 lakh new jobs in next five years. He said that Haryana is committed to the development of human capital and is working with full seriousness to achieve this objective.