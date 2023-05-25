Haryana CM approves 34 crore to resolve water crisis in nine villages

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday called upon people of Mahendragarh district to launch anti-drug campaign in tandem with panchayats and assist police in nabbing the drug peddlers.

Khattar also approved ₹34 crore to formulate a scheme to resolve water crisis in nine villages, including Nizampur in Mahendragarh. Under this, 10 to 12 water storage tanks would be constructed in the region by forming two groups of four and five villages and connecting these groups to the Dharchula Minor and Hasanpur distributaries. Water will also be made available to farmers via pipelines through these tanks, announced the CM while addressing Nizampur villagers at the Jan Samvad programme.

On the opening day of his three-day Jan Samvaad in Mahendragarh, the CM underscored the need of a special campaign for drug prevention in this district that is close to the Rajasthan border and directed the police to take action against those involved in illegal drug trade.

“I urge the villagers to run joint campaigns with the gram sabhas to tackle the social evil of drug abuse,” Khattar said, asking people to immediately bring to the notice of the administration if someone is seen selling drugs in the district.

Addressing the residents of Balaha Kalan village, the chief minister said the state government has been continuously taking steps to overcome water-crisis in southern region of the state. He said steps have been taken to ensure that basic amenities and services reach the doorsteps of the people.

He said major steps were taken to ensure canal water supply to the tail end in southern Haryana and appreciated the district administration for working in the direction of water conservation. Khattar appealed people to conserve water and stop its misuse.

He said the state government plans to construct a four-km canal if the villagers of Goad, Balaha Kalan, and Khurd provide the land. He also issued directions to the officers concerned to find a permanent solution to the water problem in the Nalwati region.

Khattar said the medical college being built in Khariyawas village will be ready next year and that a new industrial sector will be developed in Khudana village, creating job possibilities.

On his arrival in the district, former education minister Ram Bilas Sharma accorded a warm welcome to the chief minister.

