: Haryana chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said that the registration process for 208 acre of land for AIIMS in Rewari has been completed and the state government has requested the Union health ministry to take the land’s possession.

Registration process for 208 acre of land completed: CS

The chief secretary (CS) said that Pt. Neki Ram Sharma, Government Medical College, Bhiwani being constructed at the cost of ₹535 crore is likely to be completed by December. The CS gave this information while participating in a virtual meeting convened by advisor to Prime Minister, Amit Khare.

He said that Union ministry of health and family welfare has informed that HITES has been appointed as the executing agency for taking up pre-investment activities at the site for setting up of new AIIMS.

The construction work will be undertaken by the executing agency selected by the ministry. Kaushal said that the work of Pt. Neki Ram Sharma, GMC is in progress and 65% has been completed till date.

He further said that the Bhiwani Medical College is being established under a centrally sponsored scheme titled establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing/referral hospitals.

Under the scheme, an existing district hospital is upgraded into a medical college and funding is shared between the central and state governments in 60/40 ratio. He said the process for purchasing the equipment for medical college has already been initiated.

Funds to the tune of ₹277 crore has been released till date. He urged the Central government to release the balance funds of ₹207 crore.