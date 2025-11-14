Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana Cong leaders submit memorandum to Guv

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:00 am IST

Hooda said crops have been completely destroyed at many places, but the government is yet to conduct a proper survey or announce any concrete compensation.

Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh demanding action on the losses suffered by farmers due to heavy rains and rising crime rate in the state. Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as per a party statement, held a 30 minute conversation with the governor and briefed him on all the issues in detail.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress MLAs meet Haryana governor in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress MLAs meet Haryana governor in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The memorandum said the CLP wanted to draw the governor’s attention to the serious situation in the state. “The recent heavy rainfall across the state has caused significant damage to farmers’ crops. Fields of paddy, cotton, and other kharif crops were submerged, causing severe economic hardship for farmers,” the memorandum said.

Hooda said crops have been completely destroyed at many places, but the government is yet to conduct a proper survey or announce any concrete compensation.

“We demand that the government conduct a special survey and compensate farmers at the rate of 50,000 to 60,000 per acre,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum pointed out incidents of severe fertiliser shortages and black marketing. Hooda said crime is steadily increasing in the state with cases of murder, extortion, robbery, rape, theft, and drug-related incidents being common. “The central government says that more than 80 criminal gangs are active in Haryana, committing organised crime,’’ Hooda said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana Cong leaders submit memorandum to Guv
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party urged Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh to address the severe losses farmers faced due to heavy rains, demanding compensation of ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per acre. Leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda highlighted rising crime rates and a lack of government surveys on crop damage, emphasizing the urgent need for action in the state.