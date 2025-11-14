Haryana Cong leaders submit memorandum to Guv

Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday submitted a memorandum to governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh demanding action on the losses suffered by farmers due to heavy rains and rising crime rate in the state. Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as per a party statement, held a 30 minute conversation with the governor and briefed him on all the issues in detail. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress MLAs meet Haryana governor in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The memorandum said the CLP wanted to draw the governor’s attention to the serious situation in the state. “The recent heavy rainfall across the state has caused significant damage to farmers’ crops. Fields of paddy, cotton, and other kharif crops were submerged, causing severe economic hardship for farmers,” the memorandum said.

Hooda said crops have been completely destroyed at many places, but the government is yet to conduct a proper survey or announce any concrete compensation.

“We demand that the government conduct a special survey and compensate farmers at the rate of ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 per acre,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum pointed out incidents of severe fertiliser shortages and black marketing. Hooda said crime is steadily increasing in the state with cases of murder, extortion, robbery, rape, theft, and drug-related incidents being common. “The central government says that more than 80 criminal gangs are active in Haryana, committing organised crime,’’ Hooda said.