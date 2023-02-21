Haryana Congress MLAs hold protest outside assembly against Khattar govt

Opposition Congress members on Tuesday held a protest outside the Haryana Vidhan Sabha over various issues, including unemployment and demand to sack state minister Sandeep Singh.

Congress MLAs, led by leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, took out a march from the Punjab and Haryana high court chowk and assembled outside the assembly complex.

They were carrying placards that read, ‘Yuva ko rozgar do (Give employment to youngsters)’ and ‘Congress ka haath kisan ke saath (Congress is with farmers)’.

Protesters also raised slogans against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government.

The Congress members sought the resignation of Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case.

Among those who participated in the protest were Kiran Choudhary, Raghuvir Singh Kadian, BB Batra, Aftab Ahmed, Varun Chaudhary and Chiranjeev Rao.