Chandigarh: 24 hours later, no FIR against cop who bit neighbour’s hand

Over 24 hours after a Haryana cop bit and beat up his neighbour in Sector 23, enraged over a complaint against him for electrocuting a stray dog, Chandigarh Police have yet to register a criminal case against him. In his complaint on Thursday, Kasturi had said he was standing in the courtyard of his house, when Randhir suddenly started hurling abuses at him. As Kasturi stepped out of his house on being provoked by Randhir, he attacked him and his family. (HT Photo)

On Sunday, police had booked the cop, Randhir Singh, 54, a sub-inspector with Haryana Police, for killing a stray dog by electrocution by setting up a live wire outside his government accommodation on the complaint of his neighbour, Kasturi Lal, 62.

Four days later, on Thursday, Randhir hurled abuses at the complainant and bit his hand. He also assaulted him, before attacking his wife and son as well, as per the allegations.

In his complaint on Thursday, Kasturi had said he was standing in the courtyard of his house, when Randhir suddenly started hurling abuses at him. As Kasturi stepped out of his house on being provoked by Randhir, he attacked him and his family.

Following the attack, Randhir had locked himself in his house. He was arrested on Friday in connection with the dog electrocution case and granted bail by a court. However, no criminal proceedings were initiated by police in the assault case. So far, police have only lodged a daily diary report (DDR).

“We are awaiting the medical report on the type of injuries. Based on the medical opinion, an FIR will be registered under relevant sections,” said inspector Rajiv Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 17 police station.

In the dog electrocution case, the cop is facing charges under Sections 11 (i) (l) (mutilate or kill any animal) of the Animal Cruelty Act and Section 336 (act endangering life of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON