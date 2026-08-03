Haryana creates superintendent posts in 10 government colleges

Haryana government has approved the creation of superintendent posts in government colleges for the first time, ending a seven-year wait for ministerial staff seeking better promotional avenues.

Ministerial staff associations termed the decision “historic”, saying it fulfils a long-pending demand that had been pursued since 2019. (HT File)

The higher education department has notified 10 superintendent posts in the college cadre Group-C service, with one post each sanctioned for 10 government colleges having more than 4,000 students and a large administrative workforce. The move is expected to strengthen college administration by improving the disposal of files related to establishment, accounts, budget and student affairs.

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According to the order, the Haryana governor, Ashim Kumar Ghosh, has approved the creation of the new posts under Level-7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016. While the posts had received financial approval in August 2019, their implementation remained stalled due to the absence of service rules. The notification of the service rules has now paved the way for filling these posts.

The new posts have been created at Government College, Bhiwani; Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government College, Faridabad; Dronacharya Government College, Gurugram; Government Women’s College, Sector-14, Gurugram; Government College, Hisar; Pandit CL Sharma Government College, Karnal; Government College, Narnaul; Indira Chakravarty Government Women’s College, Rohtak; Pandit Neki Ram Government College, Rohtak; and Government National College, Sirsa.

Ministerial staff associations termed the decision “historic”, saying it fulfils a long-pending demand that had been pursued since 2019. They said the absence of a superintendent-level officer often delayed processing of files relating to establishment matters, financial approvals and student services, increasing the workload on existing staff.

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{{^usCountry}} Haryana Government Ministerial Staff Association state president Manish Ghanghas and other office-bearers met education minister Mahipal Dhanda to express gratitude for the decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana Government Ministerial Staff Association state president Manish Ghanghas and other office-bearers met education minister Mahipal Dhanda to express gratitude for the decision. {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana currently has 187 government colleges, and employee representatives expressed hope that similar posts would eventually be created in more institutions as enrolment and administrative responsibilities continue to increase.