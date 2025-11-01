Haryana Day: 5.22 lakh women get first instalment under Lado Lakshmi scheme

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said about 5.22 lakh women have been disbursed a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,100 under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a social security scheme started by the BJP government. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi mobile app on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary in Panchkula on September 27. (File photo)

The BJP had made a poll promise in 2024 to provide ₹2,100 monthly assistance to every woman in the state.

However, keeping in view the huge financial implications involved in dispensing the monthly financial assistance to every woman, the state government worked out an exclusion-criteria to bring down the number of eligible women beneficiaries.

The Lado Lakshmi Yojana would have entailed an annual financial implication of about ₹23,940 crore if about 95 lakh women in the 18-100 age group were given the benefit of ₹2,100 monthly financial assistance.

If the state government had decided to provide ₹2,100 every month to about 77 lakh women in the 18-60 age group considering that many will become beneficiaries of old age social security pension after 60, then the state government would have burdened itself with an annual financial liability of ₹19,000 crore. It would have cost the state exchequer about ₹17,640 crore annually if only 70 lakh women who are below the poverty line (BPL) were made beneficiaries, officials said.

As per the criteria approved by the council of ministers on August 28, married and unmarried women who are 23 and above as on September 25, 2025, and whose family’s annual income is less than ₹1 lakh will be eligible for the monthly financial assistance in the first phase of implementation.

The chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of finance, had announced a provision of ₹5000 crore for implementing BJP’s 2024 assembly poll promise in the 2024-25 budget estimates. Officials said in the first phase about 20 lakh women are expected to get the benefit of the scheme.

“Today I am electronically transferring an amount of ₹2100 each to 5,22,162 eligible women in their bank accounts under the Lado Lakshmi Yojana. Women in their final phase of completing their Know Your Customer (KYC) details should complete them as soon as possible. The moment they complete the KYC formalities, an amount of ₹2,100 will get transferred in their bank accounts too,” the chief minister announced at a briefing on Saturday on the occasion of Haryana Day.

Liveness detection required every month

Every beneficiary, as per a September 15 notification, will be required to undergo liveness detection every month by completing face authentication through the Lado Lakshmi app to ensure uninterrupted disbursal of financial assistance.

The citizen resources information department (CRID) shall send a text message to eligible beneficiaries every month to remind them about the liveness certificate (blink to click feature).

Women beneficiaries are required to furnish exhaustive personal and family information including details of income, bank accounts, electricity connection, ownership of vehicles, and residence certificate among others.

The Lado Lakshmi app, developed by the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation, is an end-to-end solution, including modules for beneficiary identification, verification, reconciliation, grievance redressal, monitoring and evaluation of the scheme and can be used on Android as well as iPhone.

According to a notification issued by Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes and Antyodaya department, registered applications shall be transmitted to CRID in real-time which will verify the details within 15 days by matching the information provided in registered applications with the existing family ID database and other verification mechanisms as may be decided by it.

After the completion of verification, CRID will generate the list of eligible beneficiaries and send text messages informing them about their eligibility and request them to choose the amount they wish to avail under the scheme - the full benefit of ₹2100 per month or a lesser amount as per their preference.

The list of women found ineligible after verification by CRID shall also be shared with the social justice department for record and information. The CRID will prepare and send the final list of eligible women to the social justice department by the seventh day of every month which will generate an ID for each eligible woman on http://pension.socialjusticehry.gov.in within two working days.

Once the financial assistance ID is generated, the beneficiary’s bank account details will be automatically sent to the public finance management system (PFMS) on the same day for validation. As soon as the bank account details are validated by PFMS, the financial benefit will be processed for disbursement, and the amount will be credited to the beneficiary’s bank account in the subsequent month.

Women will be able to raise their grievances directly through the Lado Lakshmi app. The app will contain a dedicated grievance window with multiple categories, from which the applicant may select the relevant category and enter detailed remarks.

Exclusion criteria for the scheme

The state government has come up with an exclusion criteria under which women beneficiaries availing nine social security schemes — Old Age Samman Allowance, Financial Assistance to Widows and Destitute Women, Haryana Divyang Pension, Ladli Social Security Allowance, Financial Assistance to Kashmiri Migrants Families, Allowance to Dwarfs, Financial Assistance to Women and Girls Acid Attack Victims, Financial Assistance to Widower and Unmarried Persons Scheme 2023, and Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme for the Padma Awardees - will not be entitled for the benefits of the scheme.

Once an unmarried beneficiary completes 45 years, she will automatically become eligible for financial assistance scheme for widows and destitute women. Similarly, upon attaining the age of 60, a woman beneficiary will automatically qualify for the old age samman allowance pension scheme.

However, applicants suffering from stage 3 and 4 cancer, any of the 54 listed rare diseases as well as haemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease, who are already receiving pension benefits, will be entitled to the benefits of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana.