Haryana deputy CM Dushyant urges JJP workers to make party’s rally on December 9 a success

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the December 9 rally, which will be organised on JJP’s foundation day, will be historic and break all records in terms of gathering

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala interacting with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) workers in Bhiwani on Thursday. (Twitter/@Dchautala)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday interacted with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) workers in Bhiwani and directed them to make the party’s rally on December 9 a success.

Dushyant interacted with the party workers of Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts. While interacting with reporters, he said the December 9 rally, which will be held on party’s foundation day, will be historic and break all records in terms of gathering.

“The BJP-JJP alliance is working to fulfil the promises made to the people ahead of the 2019 assembly polls. The people are very happy with the functioning of the ruling government. Our government is transferring the amount in farmers’ accounts within 48 hours after selling their crop in the mandis,” he added.

Commenting on the Opposition, Dushyant said the people of Adampur have rejected the Congress once again and the grand-old party will lose its relevance in Haryana too.

“The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has failed to provide a safe atmosphere to Punjab residents. The law and order situation has worsened in the neighbouring state,” he added.

Friday, November 18, 2022
