Haryana deputy CM says cyclone Tauktae approaching state, urges people to stay indoors for next 48 hrs

In an official statement, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out of their homes for their safety.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 09:12 PM IST
All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring, Dushyant Chautala said. In picture - Commuters crossing a waterlogged stretch of the road during heavy rains brought by Cyclone Tauktae in Jaipur.(HT Photo (Representational image))

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday alerted the people of his state regarding the storm "Tauktae", saying it is headed towards the state. 

He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and not step out of their homes for their safety, an official statement said here.

According to the Meteorological Department, the flow of the storm is moving towards Haryana through Gujarat, Rajasthan and its speed can move up to 50 kilometers per hour in most districts of the state from Wednesday to Thursday evening.

All Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring, Chautala said.

Instructions have been given to make arrangements in order to ensure that there is no loss of life and property in any district, he said.

