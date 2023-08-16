No vulnerable section should feel insecure: Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur

Reassuring Haryana women, children, elderly, Scheduled Castes and minorities that henceforth they will get more attention of the police, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Singh Kapur on Wednesday said that these “five vulnerable groups of society” are often at the receiving end of criminals.

IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapur takes charge as the new DGP of Haryana on Wednesday. (Sant Arora /HT)

The 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer reached out to the people of Haryana in general and the vulnerable sections of the society in particular soon after being appointed as Haryana DGP, assuring them that “no vulnerable section should feel insecure.”

Also, the October 21, 1966-born IPS officer, who succeeded DGP PK Agrawal, whose two-year stint had ended on August 15, pointed out that yet another area of utmost priority will be to instil “a sense of security among our daughters” when they step out of their houses.

“There are some sections in society which need more police attention. We can call them vulnerable groups and mostly they are five groups of vulnerable section such as women, children, elderly, Scheduled Caste and minorities...often they are at receiving end of the criminals,” Kapur said while listing out his priorities and challenges during the maiden interaction with mediapersons at the Panchkula Police Headquarters after assuming the charge of the DGP, Haryana.

“...no vulnerable section should feel insecure...we will work on this...Our message to the criminal elements and gangsters is loud and clear: we will come down heavily on them. Either criminals should leave crime or leave the place. You will see the results.”

Responding to a question, the DGP said that the challenge before the police is to remain prepared always as the incidents do not wait for “any individual officer” or any police preparation. “So, we have to be prepared all the time, “ Kapur said, adding that his focus will be on capacity building of the police force through rigorous training.

According to the DGP, to qualify to be a good cop one needs to be trained properly. He said mere wearing a uniform and wielding a baton don’t make one a good cop unless trained properly.

“Therefore, capacity building is a big area. We will also focus on training police personnel only then we can expect them to work efficiently while dealing with law and order or any investigation which are core areas of our policing. We are a 50,000 strong force... better training will benefit,” he said.

Asked what are the immediate challenges Haryana police are facing, he said that challenges are always there and there is always a scope to further improve the grievance redressal mechanisms. “Already the response time is very good, and our endeavour will be to make it even better,” he said, pointing out that grievances of public should be effectively and promptly resolved.

Social media, he said, has become a potent force and sometimes hate content is circulated in messages. “It is a big challenge,” he said.

He said the hard-working staff in the police department will be rewarded while those who have caught rust will be motivated to pull up their socks. He said the focus will be on improving conviction rate and investigations.

The DGP evaded questions regarding communal violence in Nuh and when his attention was drawn towards the VHP saying that a religious procession will be taken out on August 28, he said, “I have just assumed charge. The local administration is dealing with these matters.”

Appropriate action as per law, he said, will be taken against those found responsible for the communal clashes.

