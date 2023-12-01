Haryana DGP calls upon youth to focus on academics, sports, social service

Marking a significant step towards providing advanced learning resources for students, director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur inaugurated the first-ever police e-library in Sonepat district on Thursday.

During the inauguration, the DGP highlighted the facilities in the e-library and its benefits for students preparing for competitive examinations.

The facility boasts state-of-the-art amenities, housing standard books, magazines, globes, maps, dictionaries, and other educational materials across diverse subjects. Adequate seating arrangements have been made to facilitate students attending teaching sessions. Additionally, the e-library features a modern photo studio, a language room, a conference hall, and a guest room.

The event witnessed a large participation of students from various government and degree colleges, along with students from DAV Police Public School. The DGP took the opportunity to inspect the e-library premises and familiarise himself with the facilities available for the students.

He said that the e-library would particularly aid students preparing for competitive exams. He underscored that the study materials provided at the e-library would inspire students in their educational journey. The e-library aims to serve as a platform for students preparing for competitive exams, offering resources in multiple languages, he said.

In his address, Kapur appealed to the youth to refrain from engaging in drug-related activities and instead, redirect their energy towards academic pursuits, sports, and social service. Emphasising the profound societal consequences of drug addiction, he not only encouraged individuals to distance themselves from such detrimental habits but also urged them to proactively contribute to preventing the younger generation from falling into the trap of substance abuse.

