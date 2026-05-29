Chandigarh, Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal on Friday chaired a review meet to assess the law and order situation in the state, crime control measures, security arrangements for the NEET examination, and the progress of the drug-free campaign.

Haryana DGP directs strict vigil during NEET re-examination; reviews law and order, drug-control

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The meeting was attended by additional director generals of police, inspectors generals, police commissioners, superintendents and several other senior officers from across the state.

In the meeting at state police headquarters in Panchkula, the DGP emphasised that conducting the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21 in a peaceful, impartial and transparent manner is among the Haryana government's priorities.

According to an official statement, the DGP said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is personally monitoring the matter, and continuous oversight will be maintained at both the state and central levels throughout the examination process.

Officers were directed to carry out timely inspections of all examination centres and ensure security deployments, surveillance arrangements and all other necessary logistics are put in place well in advance.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP placed particular emphasis on keeping the intelligence network fully operational, stressing that Haryana Police must remain vigilant against paper leaks or any irregularity, and make every effort to pre-empt such occurrences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP placed particular emphasis on keeping the intelligence network fully operational, stressing that Haryana Police must remain vigilant against paper leaks or any irregularity, and make every effort to pre-empt such occurrences. {{/usCountry}}

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No negligence of any kind will be tolerated in this matter, he asserted.

DGP Singhal further said the state government is extremely serious about maintaining law and order.

He warned that officers whose performance and conduct fall below acceptable standards will face action in accordance with established rules and procedures.

Directing officers and personnel to work with a clear strategy, effective coordination, and full accountability, the DGP underscored that only through disciplined, planned execution can crime control and law and order in the state be strengthened.

The meeting included extensive deliberations on the 'Nasha Mukt Haryana' anti-drug campaign.

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Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar said both central and state governments are deeply invested in the anti-drug mission and it is being monitored at the highest levels.

He affirmed that making Haryana drug-free remains a priority.

To this end, comprehensive public awareness campaigns will be launched across all districts through coordinated efforts involving police, civil administration, and civil society.

Station house officers have been directed to visit schools and educational institutions to sensitise students and youth about the devastating consequences of drug abuse.

It was also announced that a state-level special campaign will be launched soon, during which the chief minister will tour various districts to engage directly with communities and raise awareness.

ADGP Kumar highlighted that the "surge in drug trafficking in neighbouring states has a direct and adverse impact on Haryana, making it imperative to adopt a dual-front strategy targeting both demand and supply simultaneously".

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Officers were instructed to respond immediately upon receiving any intelligence about drug sale or storage.

Kumar directed regular meetings be held with medical store owners and chemist associations, and chemist shops be continuously monitored for stock records, CCTV systems and sales documentation.

He emphasised that sustained enforcement drives will enable effective curbing of narcotics sale.

It was highlighted that Haryana Police's narcotics detection dogs are playing a pivotal role in the crackdown against drug trafficking, with several major breakthroughs achieved with their assistance. Districts have been instructed to deploy narco-dogs as and when operationally required.

ADGP Kumar informed the meeting that over the past five years, action has been taken against 3,062 accused in commercial-quantity narcotics cases, while 153 individuals have been detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act since 2023.

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DGP Singhal directed officers to place habitual drug traffickers under special surveillance.

He instructed that, in cases involving commercial quantities of narcotics, proceeds of crime, and illegally acquired assets, they must be identified and subjected to legal action without delay. All districts have been asked to verify accused persons involved in commercial-quantity drugs cases and submit detailed reports within the next 15 days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.