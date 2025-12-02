Haryana DGP makes surprise visit to Gurgaon cyber crime police station

Posing as a victim, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Monday made a surprise inspection at the cyber-crime police station (east) in Gurgaon. Haryana DGP OP Singh (File)

A police spokesperson said that the DGP pretended to be a victim of digital arrest and arrived at the police station in a private vehicle. “I personally wanted to assess the process, behaviour and quality of assistance received by an ordinary citizen,’’ the DGP later said.

Singh said the sentry posted at the police station followed the prescribed protocol and guided him to the investigating officer, explaining the process of filing a complaint. During the visit, the DGP reviewed the functioning of the police station, victim assistance mechanism, the response system and the awareness framework.

The DGP said that for cases where small amounts of money was frozen by the banks, the police will facilitate speedy financial relief to victims through Lok Adalat, ensuring timely refund without unnecessary delay.

Singh said that in case the bank was found negligent in a case of cyber fraud, it will be held responsible for compensating the victim’s financial loss. This serves as an important protection for victims’ rights, he said.

The DGP said that for making society more cyber-secure, awareness will be taken to a campaign level. Along with social media, community programmes and statewide initiatives, special teams of head students designated as Cyber Awareness Ambassadors will be formed in schools and colleges.

These ambassadors will educate their peers within their institutions about cybercrime prevention.

“Most cybercrimes thrive on fear and greed. If anyone promises high returns, offers undue benefits, or pressurizes one into transferring money or sharing information, it is a red flag. Caution is one’s best protection. Citizens should remain alert to any suspicious call, link, app, or offer, and immediately lodge a complaint on the Cyber Helpline 1930,” the DGP said.