Haryana Digital Kavach initiative set to provide 24x7 cyber surveillance, rapid incident response: DITEC

The Haryana government has begun rolling out Haryana Digital Kavach, a statewide cyber security initiative aimed at strengthening the protection of public data and critical digital infrastructure through a comprehensive security framework covering all government departments. Addressing the workshop, DITEC director Samwartak Singh Khangwal said cyber security has evolved beyond a purely technical function and is now central to good governance, public trust and the efficient delivery of citizen services. (HT File)

The initiative, announced by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in the 2026-27 Budget, marks an institutional push to enhance the state’s cyber resilience and prepare government systems to counter evolving digital threats.

As part of the exercise, the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (DITEC), in association with the Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID) and with the support of the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, organised a state-level consultation workshop in Chandigarh to deliberate on strengthening the cyber security framework for government data and digital systems.

Addressing the workshop, DITEC director Samwartak Singh Khangwal said cyber security has evolved beyond a purely technical function and is now central to good governance, public trust and the efficient delivery of citizen services. With digital governance expanding rapidly, protecting government digital infrastructure and citizens’ data has become a shared institutional responsibility, he said, stressing the need for stronger inter-departmental coordination, adoption of emerging technologies, continuous capacity building and proactive cyber security practices.

Khangwal said Haryana Digital Kavach envisages a comprehensive security architecture for all government departments, including 24x7 threat intelligence, rapid response to cyber incidents, mandatory compliance with prescribed security standards and periodic security audits. The initiative is expected to significantly strengthen government networks while enhancing the protection of citizens’ digital information, he added.

He said the recommendations emerging from the consultation would help reinforce Haryana’s cyber security ecosystem and contribute to strengthening the country’s broader cyber security framework.

The workshop featured discussions on emerging cyber threats, data governance, cyber security for government institutions, protection of the power sector’s digital infrastructure, cyber crime prevention, the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework, security standards and the development of secure AI-enabled IT infrastructure. Participants also emphasised the need for specialised training and continuous awareness programmes to build a cyber-ready government workforce.