Haryana digitises 40 crore revenue records in administrative overhaul

Reviewing the project’s progress with deputy commissioners on Tuesday, financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), Sumita Misra described the digitisation as a landmark structural reform. She said that the move is designed to preserve historical land data, bolster security, and allow citizens seamless access to certified documents.

The state has seen a significant dip in red tape, with nearly 95% of property registries now completed within the mandatory five-day window as of February 16. Addressing the backlog of mutation cases across 7,104 villages and 143 tehsils, Misra directed officials to expedite entries in the Web-HALRIS portal. According to an official spokesperson, 51,199 pending mutation cases were cleared in the last month alone.

To maintain this momentum, the FCR has ordered the clearance of all remaining pendency within the next month, backed by the Jalsa-e-Aam campaign held every Saturday.

The digitisation drive also extends to spatial data. Under the land record modernisation plan, 60.79 lakh Tatimas (land maps) have been completed out of the 64.34 lakh received from the Survey of India. Furthermore, 4,115 villages have been updated under the Bhu-Naksha portal.

Misra issued a deadline of February 28, 2026, for all districts to complete the Tatima updates.

The meeting also deliberated on the compulsory partition of joint holdings under Section 111A of the Haryana Land Revenue Act, the rectification of ownership entries, and the standardisation of nomenclature for government land.