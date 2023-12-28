Haryana doctors to halt emergency services from December 29

A day after doctors went on a one-day strike and shut down outpatient department (OPD) services across the state on Wednesday, under the banner of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), they have now decided to suspend emergency, labour, postmortem, jail services and other health services in the state for indefinite period in support of their pending demands from Friday. Dr Deepak Goyal, state treasurer of the body, said, “Nearly 2,500 doctors are likely to take part in the strike. If there is any public harassment or any untoward incident, the government will be responsible for it.”

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia said they had not received any invitation for a meeting with officials of the health department or health minister Anil Vij, and were bound to suspend work.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Dr Deepak Goyal, state treasurer of the body, said, “Nearly 2,500 doctors are likely to take part in the strike. If there is any public harassment or any untoward incident, the government will be responsible for it.”

After not being called for a meeting with the government to resolve the deadlock, the association conducted an internal meeting, attended by 21 district bodies except Ambala, home district of Vij.

Dr Goyal said 17 bodies were ready for total suspension of services, while two proposed to form a small team of doctors to treat life threatening emergencies outside the hospital.

“The proposal is being considered and a final call will be taken in the morning,” he added.

The HCMSA is demanding a specialist cadre of doctors, no direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs), change in PG policy, dynamic assured career progression (ACP) scheme and others.

Dr Sandeep Abrol, Karnal district president of the body, said the doctors, currently, need to submit two surety bonds — ₹1 crore each —to pursue PG courses that was increased from ₹50 lakh each nearly two years ago.

“The association has in the past urged the government withdraw the decision, a demand seconded by Vij himself, but no final decision has been taken so far,” he added.

The HCMSA president said doctors are quitting due to issues related to work overload, inappropriate working conditions, shortage of medicines, security lapses at workplace, and for being denied the status of a class I officer, while there is a dearth of specialist doctors in the state and some districts don’t have even a single specialist of a particular category.

Demands already accepted: Vij

On the other hand, the government didn’t issue any statement on Thursday and is holding back on the health minister’s statement issued a day before. Vij had already termed the strike unjustified saying that the main demand for approval of specialist cadre, according to him, has already been granted, with the chief minister also giving his consent.

Additionally, he had said the additional chief secretary, health, has approved the demand related to the PG policy, and the process is underway. Similarly, the demand related to the ACP scheme and direct recruitment of SMOs was also being considered.

In response, Dr Goyal said if the demands have already been accepted, the government should release an official notification.