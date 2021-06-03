Haryana earns 861 cr stamp revenue in April-May

The Haryana government has collected stamp duty revenue of ₹861 crore in the first two months of the current financial year.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue, Sanjeev Kaushal said the state has collected stamp duty of ₹803 crore and registration fee of ₹57 crore from April 1 to May 31. A total 74,299 deed registrations were done during this period.

Kaushal said the work of collecting the stamp revenue was done by the deputy commissioners and tehsildars during the pandemic. He said revenue of about ₹22 crore was collected from Ambala, about ₹5 crore from Bhiwani, about ₹4.92 crore from Charkhi Dadri, ₹79.82 crore from Faridabad, ₹11.20 crore from Fatehabad, about ₹366 crore from Gurugram, about ₹33 crore from Hisar, ₹23 crore from Jhajjar, about ₹15 crore from Jind, about ₹21 crore from Kaithal, about ₹52 crore from Karnal, about ₹20 crore from Kurukshetra, about ₹32 crore from Panchkula, about ₹36 crore from Sonepat, about ₹17 crore from Yamunanagar.