chandigarh news

Haryana earns 861 cr stamp revenue in April-May

The Haryana government has collected stamp duty revenue of ₹861 crore in the first two months of the current financial year
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The work of collecting the stamp revenue was done by the deputy commissioners and tehsildars during the pandemic (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Haryana government has collected stamp duty revenue of 861 crore in the first two months of the current financial year.

Additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue, Sanjeev Kaushal said the state has collected stamp duty of 803 crore and registration fee of 57 crore from April 1 to May 31. A total 74,299 deed registrations were done during this period.

Kaushal said the work of collecting the stamp revenue was done by the deputy commissioners and tehsildars during the pandemic. He said revenue of about 22 crore was collected from Ambala, about 5 crore from Bhiwani, about 4.92 crore from Charkhi Dadri, 79.82 crore from Faridabad, 11.20 crore from Fatehabad, about 366 crore from Gurugram, about 33 crore from Hisar, 23 crore from Jhajjar, about 15 crore from Jind, about 21 crore from Kaithal, about 52 crore from Karnal, about 20 crore from Kurukshetra, about 32 crore from Panchkula, about 36 crore from Sonepat, about 17 crore from Yamunanagar.

