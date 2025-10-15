Haryana: Ex-CBI judge Sudhir Parmar chargesheeted in corruption case

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a detailed charge sheet against former CBI and ED special judge, Panchkula Sudhir Parmar and few others in a corruption case. The charge sheet was submitted in a Panchkula court, which had issued notices to the accused. The case is scheduled for hearing in the first week of November. According to the FIR registered on April 17, 2023, Parmar allegedly demanded and accepted bribes to favour promoters of IREO and M3M groups

The ACB had registered the case in April 2023 under Sections 7, 8, 11, and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, relating to bribery and criminal misconduct by a public servant, and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the FIR registered on April 17, 2023, Parmar allegedly demanded and accepted bribes to favour promoters of IREO and M3M groups in ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases. He allegedly demanded ₹5–7 crore to “help out” M3M owners, with ₹5 crore reportedly paid in connection with the IREO case. Parmar was subsequently suspended.

The accused include Parmar, his nephew Ajay Parmar, and real estate developers Roop Bansal (M3M), Lalit Goyal (IREO), and Anil Bhalla (Vatika Group).

In June 2023, the ED registered a separate case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the same individuals. Parmar was arrested on August 10, 2023, but was granted bail by a PMLA court on November 2, 2023.

The ED alleged that Ajay Parmar acted as a middleman between the judge and the builders, receiving substantial sums to secure favours. The funds were allegedly routed through family members and used to purchase a high-value property in Gurugram, registered below market rate.