Haryana expands Ayushman Bharat scheme to 29 lakh families

: The Haryana government has expanded the scope of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to about 29 lakh families in the state.

An official spokesperson said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will formally announce the extension of the scheme on Monday at Manesar in Gurugram. All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and state cabinet ministers will join the event virtually and distribute cards to Antyodaya families.

The spokesperson said that according to criteria of the Central government, about 15.51 lakh families in Haryana were identified for the scheme on paper as per the socio economic caste census. However, out of this, only about nine lakh families could get the benefit.

However, the state government has now increased the scope of the scheme under which about 1.24 crore people of about 29 lakh families of the state will get the benefit of this scheme as per the verified data of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the spokesperson said.

The official said that the chief minister believed that the work of 2021 census was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and the number of Antyodaya families has been increased in the last 10 years. Therefore, the Haryana government has decided to consider the PPP verified data to give benefits to those families whose name were not there in the 2011 census.

Under this scheme, free medical facilities of up to ₹ five lakh will be given to all these families in government and private hospitals on the panel of the Haryana government.