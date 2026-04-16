Haryana explores partnership with global firms for pod taxi transit systems

The Haryana government on Wednesday said that it is exploring the possibility of introducing advanced pod taxi (Glydways) transit systems in urban centres across the state. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with a delegation of a Japanese firm in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (ANI)

In this regard, a high-level delegation from Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation and Glydways called on chief minister Nayab Singh Saini here and held detailed discussions on various aspects of a potential partnership between the Haryana government and the companies for the Glydways transit project, an official spokesperson said.

“The Haryana government is committed to developing world-class infrastructure in the state and providing better, efficient and future-ready transport facilities to citizens,” Saini told the delegations.

The meeting discussed the feasibility of launching pod taxi services, identification of potential corridors, route planning, investment models, possibilities under public-private partnership (PPP) and deadlines for implementation.

The delegation apprised the CM that Glydways is an advanced, automated, driverless and on-demand public transport system being developed using cutting-edge technology. “The system uses compact autonomous pods to offer fast, safe and convenient travel to passengers,” they added.

The project aims to reduce rising traffic congestion in urban areas, shorten travel time and provide an environmentally sustainable mode of transport. Kento Ogura from Suzuki Motor Corporation and Chris Riley, Dave Manu and Alberto Fernandez Lopez from Glydways were among others present during the meeting.