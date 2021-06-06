Covid curbs in Haryana extended till June 14; shops, hotels allowed to open with conditions

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till June 14. However, shops, malls, restaurants, bars and religious places are permitted to reopen with certain conditions. The restrictions were earlier supposed to end on June 7.

Haryana has so far recorded 761,637 cases and 8,664 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease. On Saturday, the state recorded 723 new cases while 59 more people succumbed to the viral disease. The active cases have come down to 9,974 while recoveries are nearing 743,000 and constitute 97.55 per cent of the caseload.

“After duly considering the fact that although the positivity rate and the number of new Covid positive cases have declined, so as to continue to the preventive and precautionary measures to contain the pandemic, the government has decided to extend the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana from 7.06.2021 (5am onwards) to 14.06.2021 (till 5am) in Haryana,” the state government said in an official order.

These are the relaxations which have been provided in modification of the order issued on May 30:

> Shops except standalone ones can function from 9am to 6pm on an odd-even basis. The shops with odd numbers will be open on odd dates while those with even numbers on even dates.

> Malls are allowed to open from 10am to 8pm.

> Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is allowed up to 10pm.

> Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, can remain open from 10am to 8pm with 50 per cent seating capacity. However, they will have to adopt requisite social distancing norms, ensure regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

> All religious places can open with 21 people at one time with the condition that social distancing and Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed and the premise is sanitised regularly.

> Up to 21 people are allowed to attend marriages, funerals or cremations. Marriages can also be held at places apart from home and courts. No movement of ‘Barat’ procession will be permitted.

> For public gatherings other than the above three, only 50 people will be allowed. Prior permission from the deputy commissioner will be required if the gathering has more than 50 people.

> Corporate offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity after ensuring requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

> Clubhouses/restaurants/bars in golf courses can open from 10am to 8pm with adherence to social distancing and other safety norms. Members and visitors will be permitted to play in golf courses by the management in a staggered manner in order to avoid overcrowding.

