The health authorities tested 41,467 individuals for the virus on Saturday (AFP)
Haryana’s active cases dip to 4 digits

As per a medical bulletin, the state reported 723 new infections, 1,744 recoveries and 59 deaths on Saturday.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 01:24 AM IST

For the first time in months, the active infection numbers in Haryana came below five-digit mark on Saturday. The number of active cases on Saturday were 9,974.

As per a medical bulletin, the state reported 723 new infections, 1,744 recoveries and 59 deaths on Saturday. The day’s positivity rate further came down to 1.87% from 2.13% on Friday and the recovery rate improved to 97.55%. The health authorities tested 41,467 individuals for the virus on Saturday.

Hisar district, with 979 active infections, continued to have the highest active case count followed by Sirsa (907), Gurugram (812), Karnal (772), Panipat (566), Panchkula (561), Yamunanagar (533), Faridabad (523), Rohtak (489), Bhiwani (486), Mahendergarh (450), Jind (439), Ambala (429), Kaithal (404), Kurukshetra and Fatehabad (420 each).

